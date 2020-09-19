93-year-old passenger dies in crash in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A two-vehicle collision in Ellis County has claimed the life of a 93-year old passenger.

On Friday at 01:50 PM a 911 call was received reporting a two-vehicle injury accident located at the intersection of 110th Avenue and Fairground Road in Ellis County.

Deputies said they determined 17-year-old Kolton Keller was driving westbound on Fairground Road approaching the intersection of 110th Avenue. 79-year-old Terrance Kohl was driving northbound on 110th Avenue with his 93-year-old passenger Evelyn Kohl.

As both vehicles entered the intersection, Keller failed to yield for a posted stop sign at 110th Avenue, and Keller’s vehicle collided with the passenger side of Kohl’s, sending it into a near ditch. Keller’s vehicle continued westerly through the intersection and was also overturned on the driver’s side. Evelyn died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Terrance Kohl and Kolton Keller were admitted to local area hospitals, and expected to survive.

The accident is still under investigation by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.