Supporters of President Trump rally outside the Sedgwick County Courthouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large group of demonstrators gathered outside the Sedgwick County Courthouse Saturday afternoon in support of President Donald Trump.

“We are out here as Americans ALL of us as one color under one nation and this is what we are fighting for,” said Sandy Helfrich.

One of the demonstrators participating in the rally said they want to expose voter fraud.

“We are in it to win it, you know, the whole nine yards so we have to keep going, ” said Chip Keely.

People in the crowd were holding up “Keep America Great” signs, flying the American flag and chanting “four more years.”