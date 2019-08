SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old woman died in after a collision with a semi truck close to Valley Center.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 119th Street West and 109th Street North.

Investigators tell KSN News they do not know if the woman stopped at the intersection. However, they do know she pulled out in front of a semi truck.

The semi hit the woman’s vehicle. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The identity of the woman has not been released.