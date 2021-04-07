A behind the scenes look at Kansas City’s new airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — On time, on schedule, and on budget. Officials with Build-KCI proudly repeated those themes during a tour of the under-construction single terminal airport at Kansas International Airport.

“The fact that we’ve been through a pandemic over the last year, and yet this project remains on time, on schedule, and on budget is a testament to the good work of the team,” said Justin Meyer with the KC Aviation Department.

The design and development team offered a behind-the-scenes tour of the progress on the $1.5 billion project at the midpoint.

Crews broke ground in 2019, the new terminal is scheduled to open in March of 2023.

“We will have 39 gates open, which is more than we have at existing terminals B and C today, so we will be growing in this facility,” Meyer said.

The new parking garage will be seven stories high and will be able to accommodate more than 6,000 cars.

The front-facing Concourse A, also known as the Headhouse, is 700 feet long with huge, wide open vistas.

“This is the front door to Kansas City, this will welcome all the passengers that are departing here,” said Jade Liska with the KC Aviation Department.

Concourse A and B are connected by a 630 foot connector, which will be equipped with moving sidewalks in each direction.

Officials say 18 lanes of security should also speed things up.

Another big upgrade: bathrooms after the security check.

“In this facility, we’ll more than double the count of toilet fixtures, restrooms fixtures beyond security,” Meyer said. “So the days of waiting for a restroom inside the gated area will be over when this terminal opens.”