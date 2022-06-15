WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big celebration will take over McAdams Park this weekend. It is JuneteenthICT. Since June 19, the federal Juneteenth holiday, falls on a Sunday this year, the public observance will be on Monday, June 20.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America. The term is a blend of the words June and nineteenth. On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas found out they were free. They were the first to celebrate the day, but it is now celebrated across the country.

The theme of Wichita’s 2022 celebration is Our Journey Matters. The Kansas Health Foundation is sponsoring the weekend of activities.

According to Community Operations Recovery Empowerment (CORE), armbands are your official ticket to the Friday, Saturday and Monday events. Some Sunday events will cost more. The armbands cost $5 for ages 13 and up. They are $3 for children ages 5-12. Younger children get in free. Purchase the armbands at Mulberry Art Gallery, 2721 E. Central, Suite 215, at Jenny Dawn Cellars, 703 E. Douglas, Suite 180, or at the CORE tent at all official Juneteenth events.

Bring lawn chairs, but leave coolers, pets, outside food and drink at home. There will be a beer garden for those 21 and up.

Friday, June 17 – Sounds of JuneteenthICT

Location: McAdams Park

6 p.m. – Vendors open

7-8 p.m. – “Love”

8:15-9:15 p.m. – “Afterdark”

Saturday, June 18

Location: McAdams Park

8 a.m. – 2nd Annual JuneteenthICT Carl Brewer Cookoff kicks off

8 a.m. – 3rd Annual Wichita Athletics Track Club Jubilee 2-mile walk/run sign up and learn more here.

10 a.m. – Parade

11 a.m. – JuneteenthICT Park Opens, including vendors, activities, live music, food, fun, and the Heights High School Marching Band

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kid’s Corner with activities sponsored by Wichita Public Schools Health Village, sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters

11:30 a.m. – 3 Keys Fitness

1-2 p.m. – Cookoff tasting

1:30-9 p.m. – Live entertainment featuring various performers

2-3 p.m. – State of the Youth brought to you by Main Stage Camp Destination Innovation, Equity Initiative, Real Men Real Heroes, Wichita Public Schools USD 259

3 p.m. – Carl Brewer Cookoff award ceremony on main stage

7 p.m. – “Paris Jane”

7:30-9 p.m. – “Press Play”

Sunday, June 19

Various locations. Tickets are $10 with the JuneteenthICT armband and $15 if you do not have an armband.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Juneteenth Service Project – Painting a mural at St. Paul AME, 1756 N. Piatt. Click here to sign up for a shift.

3:15 p.m. – Annual JuneteenthICT Father’s Day Recognition, at The Center, 1914 E. 11th Street North, Suite B.

6:30-9 p.m. – Bands at McAdams Park Nostalgia Somethin Xtra



Monday, June 20

Location: McAdams Park