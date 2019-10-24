Butler County man accused of pulling a gun on deputy

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Butler County man is in jail accused of pulling a gun on a deputy. The sheriff says David Mitchell drove off the road and into a tree west of Augusta.
When a deputy went up to the car, the sheriff says Mitchell pointed a gun at him.
The deputy then waited for backup. When other deputies arrived, the sheriff says Mitchell reached for the gun again.
“It’s very fortunate we were able to use the taser to get him into custody and not have to use a firearm and use deadly force,” said Sheriff Kelly Herzet, Butler County.
Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and DUI. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch Live: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ivanka Trump visit Wichita
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler days ahead, some chilly showers too
- ‘Never have to worry about stopping anymore’: Shorter wait time in Kansas toll lanes
- Downtown Station Post Office holding Passport Fair
- Vietnam veteran reflects on his time overseas and coping with the return home