Butler County man accused of pulling a gun on deputy

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Butler County man is in jail accused of pulling a gun on a deputy. The sheriff says David Mitchell drove off the road and into a tree west of Augusta.

When a deputy went up to the car, the sheriff says Mitchell pointed a gun at him.

The deputy then waited for backup. When other deputies arrived, the sheriff says Mitchell reached for the gun again.

“It’s very fortunate we were able to use the taser to get him into custody and not have to use a firearm and use deadly force,” said Sheriff Kelly Herzet, Butler County.

Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and DUI. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

