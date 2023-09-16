WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A buzzing time in Wichita as many headed to the first-ever ICT Bee Fest by the nonprofit, Grassland Groupies.

It was held at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

The nonprofit, Grassland Groupies focuses on environmental education for adults and teens.

ICT Bee Fest is a way to celebrate the pollinators and plants of Kansas’s first bee city.

Back in February, the nonprofit worked with the Wichita City Council to make the Bee City Wichita Initiative, helping the ICT to become pollinator-friendly.

“It’s the native bees that need our attention and that is what Bee City Wichita is all about we want to raise awareness of our native bees and native pollinators so we talk about butterflies and even wasps are great pollinators so we really want to raise awareness of native pollinators and the troubles that they face,” said Grassland Groupies Co-founder, Nicole Brown.

People had the chance to enjoy the bumblebee petting zoo, build a bee hotel, and grab some pollinator-friendly plants.

You can learn more about Grassland Groupies here.