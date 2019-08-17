A California woman killed in a fatal car wreck near Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A California woman has been fatally injured after a two vehicle collision in Barton County Friday evening.

Ida John, 78-years-old, was fatally injured after a rear end collision. She and driver, Lee Depperschmidt, were hit from behind on US-281 east, a few miles northwest of Hoisington, Kan.

Investigators say that Depperschmidt, 84-years-old, and John were waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway off of US-281 when the driver of another vehicle behind them, distracted by their cellphone according to police, rear ended them.

The impact caused Depperschmidt’s 1999 Buick LeSabre to spin out and land in a nearby front yard in the 150 block of west HWY-4.

Ida John was taken to an area hospital where she later died of her injuries. Depperschmidt was also taken to a hospital with suspected serious injury.

The vehicle of the offending driver, 25-year-old Ashley Bowles, also entered the north ditch and came to rest in a field after the collision. Bowles appears to have no injuries and was not taken to a hospital.