‘A call for action’: Wichitans gather at prayer vigil after numerous homicides

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “He was a real good guy in the community. He wanted to see change too and it was tragic that that happened to him,” said Elbert Costello describing his friend Robert Junior.

31-year-old Robert Junior was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3 at his home in the 8500 block of Parkmont Street. Junior is just one of 32 homicide victims in Wichita this year.

He was a son, brother, father, and friend. As well as, an advocate in the Wichita community.

“I think he leaves an example of giving back and continuing to try and inspire and help people,” said Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson.

Saturday night, Wichitans gathered around at Grove Street Park for a prayer vigil in honor of those lost to violence.

“They should live forever in our hearts and our minds,” said Costello.

“All these senseless homicides, very much a call for action,” said event organizer David Moore.

They held hands, shared stories, lit candles, and prayed for an end to the violence.

“I don’t even know these people but I see that there is too many people affected by it,” said Wichitan Shavita Brown.

“This is bigger than us. This is bigger than even our community. It’s about the lost lives of the loved ones,” said Moore.

Just as Junior took action in the community, council member Johnson is hoping others will do the same.

“It’s gonna take all of us trynna figure it out. No one person has the solution but there is a lot of things we can try and we can definitely do more than we are doing right now,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: