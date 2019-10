WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Derby woman was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday on southbound I-135. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. between Pawnee and Harry.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep, driven by 38-year-old Heidi Holsey, was traveling at a high rate of speed, swerved to avoid vehicles and hit a cement retaining wall.

Holsey was transported to Wesley Medical Center after complaining of pain.

Crash SB I-135 at Harry.

Left Lane Closed. Expect Delays OR

Use Alternate Route. #ICTtraffic — WichitaKDOT (@WichitaKDOT) October 15, 2019

