Child dead after a farming accident in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to a farming accident in western Reno County. It happened on 82nd Road.

According to authorities, a 22-month-old boy was run over by a tractor.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any more information regarding the incident.

