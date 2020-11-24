A decade of work, turned reality – Grand Avenue Market is coming to Plains

PLAINS, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been 18 years since Plains’ only grocery store closed its doors, forcing many customers to drive more than half an hour to shop at the nearest large grocery chain.

But, that’s changed, after plans for the town’s future Grand Avenue Market were approved. Locals can now stop on main.

It’s taken more than a decade of hard work to see this community initiative become a reality.

The soon-to-be Grand Avenue Market grocery store is one of many projects set forth by the Community Enhancement Foundation of Plains, a group focused on creating a thriving future for the small town.

It’s a nearly $2 million, 9300 square foot project, made possible through community donations, grants, and loans. The community itself raised over $700,000.

“It is very exciting for us, especially because we don’t have a grocery store for a long time. So it is very exciting,” said Silvia Lolvera, Plains community member.

Besides a place to shop, the store will also include a commercial kitchen, offer a variety of cooking classes, and act as a drop off point for prescription medications, aiding those who can’t travel to the nearest cities.

“It’s better for us to be able to stick home and not have to travel, you know, take an afternoon’s worth of travel to get to somewhere else,” said Lindsey Roberts, Plains Teacher

The store will fill a need in the community, serving people within a 541 square mile radius, which is the equivalence of the town’s school district size.

“We’re just trying to keep Plains on the map. We don’t want it to become a ghost town,” said Jeanne Roberts, President of the Community Enhancement Foundation of Plains.

The goal is to make Plains a town that people want to move to and stay.

“Keep Plains a great place to live, raise your family, and a great place to call home. We want our college students back home,” said Jeanne Roberts.

The project has been community driven from start to finish. The design of the store was created by a local architect and the construction will be taken on by a local contractor. It is set to be completed by summer 2021.

For more information on the store, plans, as well as other amenities the business will include,