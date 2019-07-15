Disabled Derby boy receives the gift of a lifetime

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A child with disabilities will soon get the gift of a lifetime. A power wheels car fitted just for him.

Two-year-old Joshua was born with infantile spasms caused by a massive stroke while his mom was pregnant with him.

He has partial blindness and right sided weakness, but the car will be altered to allow him to make it easier for him to use.

WSU’s engineering, physical therapy and education students are creating the car.

“Independent mobility, being able to move yourself where you want to move yourself and when you want to move yourself is a basis of a development of a whole lot of other skills,” says Beth Watkins, Speech Language Pathologist, GoBabyGo.

GoBabyGo pathologists say the car will help develop Joshua’s skills. He will get his new car on August 16.