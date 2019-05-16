‘A five year dream coming true’: Reno County hemp farmer excited for first day of planting

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Farmer PJ Sneed stands in front of a three-row planter at his farm Always Sunny Hemp and Bee Farm.

“You guys ready?” asked Sneed. “Here we go.”

The tractor starts moving and hemp plants are sown into the ground three at a time. It’s a day Sneed is excited and nervous to see happen.

“It’s been a four 1/2 or five year dream coming true of actually having plants in the ground,” said Sneed.

He has 38,000 of them and hopes to cover all 14 acres of the farm with it to make CBD oil. But for Thursday, he’s starting off small. His goal is to get about an acre done.

“We’re still a little bit wet as is everybody dealing with weather issues,” said Sneed.

His farm and all eight workers had to register with the the state’s Industrial Hemp Research Program to be able to grow hemp. Sneed says the fight to grow it in Kansas has been worth it for this moment.

“Even though there was a lot of paperwork and red tape, definitely the pay out is worth it from environment to economics, everything about the plant is a positive and I’d definitely do it again.”said Sneed.

He hopes to have all the plants in the ground in the next few weeks.

”If we can grow successfully or moderately successfully this year, I’m sure we’ll have our failures [but] the sky is the limit.” said Sneed.

He says the plants have a 90 day growth cycle. He hopes to start harvesting by mid August.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has re-opened the application window for a license to participate in the Industrial Hemp Research program. Click here for more information on how to apply.