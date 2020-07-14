A free drive-thru breakfast to say ‘thank you for your service’

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Essential workers have been leading the fight against COVID-19, and Garden City is showing their support.

Juice, coffee, fruit, pastries, granola bars, and breakfast burritos, were all small offerings to say, ‘thank you.’

Best Western in Garden City along with community volunteers, worked together to give out a free drive-thru breakfast to all essential workers.

“We couldn’t think of anything better than to do this,” said owner of Best Western P-Jay Patel.

The goal? To give back to those that have already given so much.

“This is a way to thank them for the services they provide during these hard times during COVID,” said Patel.

The pandemic has created a new normal for most across the country, and for essential workers, it’s changed almost everything.

“It’s definitely put a new level of stress for sure. Just trying to be cautious about what we’re doing. Just trying to be safer about it, said Colby Biernacki, Garden City Firefighter.”

For police officer Lana Urteaga, working in a pandemic hasn’t been easy.

“These are challenging times. They’re uncharted waters, for not only us but everyone in the community,” said Sgt. Urteaga.

Even during these difficult times, she is telling others to stay strong.

“We’re right here with ya. We’re not going anywhere. So, hang in there, we’ll get through it together.”

Essential workers like Urteaga say they have been taking the pandemic day by day and appreciate the kind gestures, like this one from the Best Western, shows them they are not in this alone.

As for the Garden City community, they say, ‘thank you for your service.’

LATEST STORIES: