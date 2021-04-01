A group of outdoorsmen turned nonprofit, give thousands of dollars to southwest Kansas communities

MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) – Helping students, schools, and communities as a whole. A handful of western Kansans are making a big difference in their region.

After nearly two decades of supporting a national organization, a group of outdoorsmen came together and decided they were going to keep their dollars local.

The group created a nonprofit organization called Statesmen. The organization is focused on promoting higher education, getting involved in the community, and spending time outdoors.

“We all want to do one goal, and that’s to give back and make our community stronger,” said Chad Ziebart, President of Statesmen.

Since its start just two years ago, the nonprofit has raised nearly $100,000. That money 100% stays in southwest Kansas and goes directly toward scholarships, grants, school and community clubs, and other youth events.

“To see the kids that win scholarships come up and get their scholarship and smile, it makes you feel like you’re actually helping,” said Drew Glenn, Vice President of Statesmen.

The nonprofit supports 10 area schools and 12 local communities.

“The community support has been amazing. We have a plethora of donors, underwriters, and sponsors and without them, we honestly wouldn’t be able to do what we want to do. Realistically it’s a thank you to the community for supporting us, which allows us to support them,” said Glenn.

The men say it’s heartwarming to see their work help communities thrive.

“When you go out in the public and you see those smiles and the thank yous you get in the mail, it really makes you believe that what you’re doing is the right thing,” said Ziebart. “The support that we’ve gotten in the first two years has just been outstanding. Everybody has loved to see where the money is going and who it’s benefitting.”

Statesmen recently held its second banquet and sold out the building.

The main fundraiser came from a cup auction in which just 20 cups brought in more than $17,000

Those proceeds get divided between local schools that helped run off the banquet as well as students that will help in the upcoming year’s banquet.

As for the total money raised throughout the year, the group is planning to give away around 20 $1,000 scholarships this year as well as a similar amount in grants to communities in the area. The rest will go toward sponsoring and holding youth events like pheasant and deer hunts.

In the future, the men hope to build off of that success and continue growing the organization.

“We’re not going to stop. We’re not going to slow down,” said Ziebart.