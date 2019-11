HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A family of three is without a home after a fire this afternoon there Haysville.

A Sedgwick County Division fire chief says the blaze ignited outside a house near 79th street south and Broadway, but spread inside.

An adult and an infant were able to get out safely. The Red Cross was called in to help the family.

Several crews were called to fight the blaze. No one was injured in the fire, and no word on a cause.