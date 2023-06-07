WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a hero’s welcome on Wednesday for the latest Kansas Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Almost 100 veterans returned to Wichita on Wednesday after a trip to the nation’s capitol with the Kansas Honor Flight.

They participated in ceremonies commemorating D-Day. They laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

For one veteran — this marked his first time visiting the Vietnam Memorial.

“I saw a lot of names of friends and soldiers that I served with, and it seem like it gave me a chance to say goodbye to them. They will always be in my heart, and I will always remember them,” said Larry Rincon, Vietnam army veteran.

The next Kansas Honor Flight is set to leave on Sept. 18.