Hot yoga with a twist

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW)– We’ve all heard of yoga, hot yoga, and even goat yoga, but what about sloth hot yoga?

Well, a fundraiser for Big Brother Big Sisters created by Genesis Health Club is collaborating with Tanganyika Wildlife Park to make this happen.

On Monday, Sept. 30 you will get the change to take a hot yoga class with a real live sloth and even take a picture with it at the end of the class.

The first 20 people to donate $50 will have a guaranteed spot in the class.

For more information and to learn how you can be apart of the sloth yoga class visit: //www.genesishealthclubs.com/sloth-yoga

