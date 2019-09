WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Great news for north Wichita travelers. A large part of the interstate is now open.

US-HWY 235 from the area of Meridian avenue to US-HWY 135 has reopened for travelers, so make sure to adjust for your morning commute.

That section of highway has been shut down for much of the week while the Kansas Department of Transportation re-aligned the lanes on the northbound section.