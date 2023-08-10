WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Maybelle Blair made a special appearance at the NBC World Series at ECK Stadium Thursday for Aviation and Women In Sports night. She is 96 years old and still loves baseball.

Blair played professionally back in the 1940s and is one of the original pioneers of women’s professional baseball along with being an integral part of the movie “A League Of Their Own.”

She was one of 600 women who joined the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and has been involved with the sport since she was six years old, keeping score and tallying stats.

Blair’s family has a special tie to Wichita and the NBC tournament, which dates back more than sixty years.

“I am so thrilled to be here in Wichita because my brother absolutely adored, played for the Darther Bobbers, came here in 1941 in the same tournament, and it’s such a thrill when he came home. And I can’t remember if they won that year or came in second, but they were the stars of California.” Blair said.

Maybelle spoke more about one of her favorite memories while filming “A League Of Their Own” and said, “hanging out and talking with Tom Hanks” and “watching him hit baseballs was special.”

Since retiring, she travels the country being an advocate for women to play baseball and bringing the sport to the younger generation.