A man honored for helping WPD save a life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who help Wichita Police Officers save a woman was honored tonight.

Stewart Haddad noticed something was off when a SUV was parked on the railroad tracks at 31st street south and K-15.

He called 911. Three officers went out and pulled the woman to safety seconds before a train went by.

“Due to the close proximity and the speed of the oncoming train, calling 911 when he did, Mr Haddad was directly responsible for assisting the officers in saving the life of this person.

Haddad was the only one who called 911 about the woman that night.

He was nominated for and received a Certificate of Appreciation from the WPD

