Man dead after crash in eastern Kansas

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old man is dead and another 16-year-old male is injured after a crash on 426 E. Santa Fe Ave., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

This happened Monday around 1:15 a.m.

According to the KHP, Nicholas Swanson, of Shenandoah, Iowa, was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on U.S. 56 before he lost control, entering a yard and crashing into two trees and coming into a complete stop in a creek bed.

Swanson died. William Rhoades, of Carbondale, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

