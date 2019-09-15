Missouri woman dies in three vehicle accident in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Missouri woman died in a three vehicle crash in Ellis County.

The accident occurred Saturday just before 1 p.m. Saturday on I-70 near mile marker 150.

Monica Miller, 40, of Columbia, Missouri, was driving her Saturn Ion on eastbound I-70. She lost control, crossed the median and struck a Volvo.

Miller’s car then spun around the side of the Volvo and hit a semi. The semi pushed the Ion onto the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Miller was taken to Hays Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not seriously injured.

