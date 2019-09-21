Nebraska man and woman sentenced to probation after illegally selling fish

Breaking News
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNW) – A Nebraska man and woman have been sentenced to probation for selling fish they illegally caught in northern Kansas.

Prosecutors say, between May 2013 and July 2016, the duo exceeded limits on catching fish from the Kirwin National Wildlife refuge in Phillips County.

They would then take the fish back home to Nebraska and sell them.

In addition to probation, the man and woman were also ordered to pay $16,000 in restitution.

