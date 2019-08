WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been nearly 30 years since the kidnapping and murder of Nancy Shoemaker.

The 9-year-old girl was abducted from her south Wichita home in 1990, raped and strangled.

One of the men convicted of the crime, Donald Whacker, is up for parole. A petition being circulated aims to make sure that does not happen.

You can sign the petition at Grace Baptist Church on west Pawnee.

A hearing for Whacker’s parole is scheduled for October.

