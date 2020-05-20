A new weekday farmers market comes to downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Grown! Inc. Farmers Market, the largest grower-owned market in the state, launched a new location Wednesday afternoon in downtown Wichita.

Often called a food desert, the downtown Wichita area has very few resources for fresh food and fewer places to buy it using VISION, EBT, and government assistance funds. The Union Station Market, which previously called 13th Street and Webb Road near Wholefoods home, was provided the opportunity to relocate thanks to the group that manages Union Station.

“They approached us about moving here, and we thought, ‘what a wonderful idea’ because there is no grocery stores here,” said Ken Smith, Kansas Grown! Inc. Secretary, and Union Station Farmers Market organizer. “We thought, why not bring out some of our really good stuff out here midweek, that way we can help these people.”

Organizers say that while masks are not required, they are not discouraged and that handwashing and sanitizing stations will be provided to the public.

The Union Station Farmers Market hosts 16 vendor booths that carry fresh seasonal produce, meats, salsas, jams, and more. The farmers market will be held weekly at Union Station Wednesdays from 3-6 pm until September.

Kansas Grown! Inc. also has a west farmers market at 21st and Ridge and a Derby location, which operate only on Saturdays. Find more info at www.kansasgorwninc.com.