A passerby saves local man sleeping inside his home in the nick of time

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – A passerby helped save an Andover man who was sleeping when his home caught fire.

It happened in the 400 block of north Hillcrest court just before noon.

Fire officials say it started in the backyard and spread to the duplex.

One man was sleeping inside one of the units when someone passing by saw the fire and pounded on the door to get his attention.

The man inside was able to escape.

Two families within the complex are displaced.

With temps in the 90’s, Butler County EMS were also on the scene checking fire crews vitals.

“And if rehab down the street says, ‘no you don’t go back,’ then they sit until rehab says you can,” says James Woydziak, Butler County District 3 Fire Chief. “It just takes a lot of people and the gear we wear it does great about keeping out the heat but it also keeps in all the heat.”

Fire officials say they have contacted Red Cross to provide a place to stay for one of the families.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.