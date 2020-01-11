One hurt after a house fire in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department put out a house fire on 27th Street South and Custer. Crews were dispatched to the scene on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, one person sustained critical injuries and was transported by EMS to the hospital.

There is no information regarding the total damage done to the home.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

