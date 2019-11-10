A ride to end suicide: Veteran bikes across country to raise awareness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For Daniel Hurd, biking is more than a hobby. It saved his life. The U.S. Navy veteran had attempted suicide for a third time when a friend got him on a bike.

“Over a few rides, it really kind of got me into this routine of one peddling in the moment and living by one pedal at a time,” said Hurd.

Hurd is on a mission called “One Pedal at a Time”. His goal is to bike across 48 states to bring awareness to suicide. In 20 months, he has biked 14,000 miles and checked off 35 states.

“People notice it obviously a lot of baggage, so it sticks out. But this sign is the game changer,” Hurd said as he pointed to a bright yellow sign with a smiley face that says “Make a stranger smile. Be the change.”



He is hoping the sign will inspire others.

“Just being there for somebody can change their day and ultimately their life,” Hurd said.

During his stops, he will take time to meet with various groups and share his story. On Saturday while in Wichita, he met with the Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group.

“Help people understand and this is very real it effects people we know and we love in the veterans as well as the greater community,” said Jim Yoder, group organizer.



Hurd says he has struggled with multiple issues from P.T.S.D, child abuse trauma, drug use and financial issues. Although he is a vet, he wants his story to inspire anyone battling with suicide.

“It gives me the opportunity to take my negative times in life and make it positive for other people to come out of their darkness,” said Hurd.

After Wichita, Hurd plans to make his next stop in Tulsa, Okla. You can follow his journey by clicking here.

For anyone in need of support the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can send a message to the crisis text line at 741-741.

