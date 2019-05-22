Saline County town receives order for safety shut-off of power, evacuation due to flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A public safety shut-off of power to the Southwest corner of New Cambria to be conducted at 3pm, Wednesday May 22nd. This area has already taken on flood waters and in the best interests of safety for the residents in that area that the shut off of power to this area is critical and those in this area evacuate. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 'I'm tired of it. It's frustrating': Saline County residents continue to deal with flooding (Courtesy - Tiffany Lane) [ + - ]

NEW CAMBRIA, Kan. (KSNW) - In a statment released by Saline County Emergency managment, an order for a public safety shut-off of power to the Southwest corner of the City of New Cambria to be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The decision was made due to rising flood waters and the anticipation of additional precipitation this evening and Thursday.

This area has already taken on flood waters and in the best interests of safety for the residents in that area coupled with the Emergency Responders, that the shut off of power to this area is critical.

The only area that will be affected by this public safety shut-off are those homes located in the Southwest corner of the town of New Cambria to include the mobile home park. All other power to the town will remain on unless conditions change.

Due to the shut-off of power, it is recommended that those in this area evacuate. A shelter is open at the First Covenant Church located at 2625 E. Magnolia Road In Salina for those displaced.

Residents with pets can take them to a shelter at the Saline County Expo Center located at 900 Greeley Avenue.

Residents needing assistance with evacuation, please contact Saline County Emergency Management at 785-826-6511.