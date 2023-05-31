WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the most iconic animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo died Tuesday. Pudgie, a hippopotamus, had ongoing health issues, and her advanced age made it harder for her to get around.

The keepers and veterinarians at the zoo spent several years trying to keep her comfortable. But she recently took a downturn.

“It became clear that her pain was too difficult to manage,” the zoo said. “The very tough decision was made to compassionately and humanely euthanize her in order to prevent any suffering.”

Sweetie Pie and Pudgie (Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

Pudgie was born in 1972 at Houston Zoo. She arrived in Wichita in 1973, joining SCZ’s other hippo, Sweetie Pie.

Keepers will devote extra time to Sweetie Pie since she will no longer have Pudgie to interact with.

The zoo says Pudgie was loved and adored by thousands of guests over the last five decades. Favorite memories include Pudgie drinking from a firehose and smashing whole watermelons in her mouth.

SCZ has invited fans to share memories of Pudgie on the zoo’s Facebook page.