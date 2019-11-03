Several earthquakes shake Kansas, Oklahoma; no major damage

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says several earthquakes were recorded in south-central Kansas and northern Oklahoma this weekend, but no significant damage was reported.
The Kansas City Star reports that one earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude was recorded Saturday night near Hutchinson which is about 50 miles northwest of Wichita. That tremor was reportedly felt as far away as Concordia.
In northern Oklahoma, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Fairview around 1 a.m. Sunday. Another earthquake with a 2.6 magnitude hit near Quinton in eastern Oklahoma around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
A different earthquake with a 2.7 magnitude rattled Waukomis in northern Oklahoma at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.
