Several earthquakes shake Kansas, Oklahoma; no major damage

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says several earthquakes were recorded in south-central Kansas and northern Oklahoma this weekend, but no significant damage was reported.

The Kansas City Star reports that one earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude was recorded Saturday night near Hutchinson which is about 50 miles northwest of Wichita. That tremor was reportedly felt as far away as Concordia.

In northern Oklahoma, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Fairview around 1 a.m. Sunday. Another earthquake with a 2.6 magnitude hit near Quinton in eastern Oklahoma around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A different earthquake with a 2.7 magnitude rattled Waukomis in northern Oklahoma at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

2.6 Magnitude earthquake near Quinton, Okla. (COURTESY: USGS.GOV)

3.02 Magnitude earthquake near Fairview, Okla. (COURTESY: USGS.GOV)

LATEST STORIES: