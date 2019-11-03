Several earthquakes shake Kansas, Oklahoma; no major damage

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says several earthquakes were recorded in south-central Kansas and northern Oklahoma this weekend, but no significant damage was reported.

The Kansas City Star reports that one earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude was recorded Saturday night near Hutchinson which is about 50 miles northwest of Wichita. That tremor was reportedly felt as far away as Concordia.

In northern Oklahoma, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Fairview around 1 a.m. Sunday. Another earthquake with a 2.6 magnitude hit near Quinton in eastern Oklahoma around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A different earthquake with a 2.7 magnitude rattled Waukomis in northern Oklahoma at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

2.6 Magnitude earthquake near Quinton, Okla. (COURTESY: USGS.GOV)
3.02 Magnitude earthquake near Fairview, Okla. (COURTESY: USGS.GOV)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories