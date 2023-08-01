Wichita Public Schools held an orientation for its new staff on Aug. 1, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in Wichita Public Schools have less than two weeks of summer break before they return to class. But the vacation is already ending for their teachers.

On Tuesday, nearly 400 new WPS teachers got together at Northwest High School for new staff orientation.

Tammy Martin, the executive coordinator of new teacher induction, said that number is about average for WPS. She said the orientation is essential.

“It really helps them feel like part of the WPS community,” Martin said. “We really want to make sure that they feel that sense of excitement to be part of the WPS family.”

The new staff met the school superintendent and other WPS leaders.

“Today is getting to learn about their area of expertise, whether it’s a grade level or content, or if they’re a counselor, a speech-language pathologist,” Martin said. “We have a pathway for them so that way they can feel equipped and ready for the first day of school.”

Tomorrow, the new staff will go to their schools, meet their principals, and have more orientation.

All WPS teachers will return on Thursday for district in-service.

The first students to return to class will be sixth graders and ninth graders. They have orientation on Aug. 14.

The first day of school for all WPS students is Aug. 15.