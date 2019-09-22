Group at Wichita State raises money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of people walked at Wichita State University to raise money for a cure for Alzheimers.

The disease currently has no cure, and it is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States according to the National Institute on Aging.

“It is hard to watch a loved one not remember who you are,” said Fe Vorderlandwehr. “It is hard for me to hear stories of spouses coming in and have been married 40-50 years and their spouse does not recognize them.”

So far this year, the Alzheimers Association has raised $175,000 toward research and support programs.

LATEST STORIES: