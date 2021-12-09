A small plane has crashed down in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A small plane has crashed down in Reno County, just southwest of Hutchinson at South Partridge Road and West Morgan Avenue.

Reno County Dispatch received a call reporting the crash around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old man was flying an Ultralight aircraft, and due to the sunlight, he struck a power line while attempting to land on Morgan Ave.

The man refused treatment at the scene of the crash.

Partridge and Morgan are currently closed down due to the crash. Power lines are also down in the area, and Evergy is en route to get them back up.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

