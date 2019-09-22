Suicide awareness group walks to bring attention to their cause

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group called Out of the Darkness walked in downtown Wichita to raise awareness about suicide.

Every day it is reported 123 Americans die by suicide. The walk brought out strong emotions as some people reflect on friends and family they have lost to what they say is an illness not many people fully understand.

“You do not realize people have this illness. They are just every day people. You don’t emotion here we go. That you do not realize this could happen,” said Cassie Yankovich

More than $30,000 has been raised to go toward the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

LATEST STORIES: