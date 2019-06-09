‘A three foot drop landslide’: Coronado Heights closed from damages

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) – A popular Kansas attraction is closed to visitors, and the recent moisture has something to do with it.

At the entrance of Coronado Heights near Lindsborg, you see this. A shock to those who like to visit.

“I knew there was a lot of rain up here, but I was surprised that it did that much erosion,” said Tom Pruitt, McPherson.

Walk-able roads are now unstable and land is splitting.

“We’re looking at a about a three foot drop landslide, I had a geologist out here from KDOT, said this is the worst they’ve seen throughout the state,” said Tim Stewart, Smokey Valley Historical Association President.

Tim Stewart is the President of the Smoky Valley Historical Association. He says recent storms are partly to blame, and there’s still water coming out of the ground.

“Way too much rain, not good enough drainage,” said Stewart.

The park was recently named one of the most visited places in the state and is celebrating a significant anniversary. Mother Nature’s timing isn’t ideal.

“Quite proud about that and to celebrate 100 years and then to have this happen to where we have to close the park has been a very unusual,” said Stewart.

But Stewart says he’s optimistic work can be done before the end of the season, so more people can see the park’s treasures and views.

“We have high hopes. We just don’t have answers quite yet,” said Stewart.

The park is supported by donations, and they will seek that and grant money to fix damages.

For more information or to donate, you can visit them by clicking here.