A traveling World War I museum visits Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A mobile World War I museum is making its way across the county, and today it was on display in Wichita.

The museum features WWI one artifacts that you do not see everyday.

The goal of the museum is simple. Give people a chance to thank our veterans.

“We’re taking this museum across the nation because there are so many people that don’t have the opportunity to get out, or get somewhere to say ‘thank you’ to our veterans from World War I,” says Keith Colley, the museum curator. “Or our veterans from any war for that matter.”

If you are interested the display will be open again tomorrow July 14th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oxford Villa.

