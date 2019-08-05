Ulysses father suspected of killing his child makes court appearance

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – Eighteen-year-old Jayden Silva was in court Monday morning for a detention hearing.

He was arrested last week, accused in the 2017 death of his 1-year-old child.

Jayden Silva appeared in the Grant County Courthouse on the juvenile offense of first-degree felony murder and abuse of a child.

The victim in the case is his 13-month-old son, Jaxon Silva.

KSN was not allowed to attend the hearing or bring in cameras.

The court said Silva is to remain in the Grant County Jail until further court proceedings.

He’s due back in court on August 7.

