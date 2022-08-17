WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finalized a ruling that will allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter.

People with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to bypass a visit to a health professional to get a prescription or to have custom fittings. Ultimately saving time and hopefully money for people.

“I know people that are very hard of hearing and don’t have hearing aids because they can’t afford them,” said Beth Rau.

Rau lives in Kansas and has been hard of hearing for years.

“I have several family members that speak real low, and I’ve had trouble hearing them talk for years,” Rau said.

Owning hearing aids was not always a simple solution.

“I did have some that one point, but they quit working, and we just didn’t have the money to get them fixed,” she said.

Last November, Rau and her husband decided they could not wait any longer.

“They told me I could hear 13% in one ear and 19% in the other ear,” she explained.

Rau said the hearing aids cost her $6,700.

Now that the FDA approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, they estimate it could save people $2,800 a pair.

“I’m glad that hearing aids will be more affordable for people that are hard of hearing,” Rau said. “It’s just like a whole different world. I can hear things that I haven’t heard for 20 years.”

Over-the-counter hearing aids could hit the market as soon as October.

