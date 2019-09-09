A Wichita church packs thousands of meals for Sudanese famine victims and refugees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a charitable day in Wichita as people worked to make a difference in world hunger.

Sunday, at Eastminster Church, people packed more than 107,000 meals that will be sent to war refugees and famine victims in South Sudan. The country’s health conditions are considered some of the worst in the world.

“600 people die every hour of hunger issues and so this makes a difference. We’re taking the countries where children are starving and so this helps not as many of them starve,” said David Griffis, Director of Hunger Relief for Heaven Sent Ministries.

Almost 1,000 people from 20 different churches and organizations helped pack the meals.

The boxes will be shipped out after the start of 2020.