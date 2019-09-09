WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a charitable day in Wichita as people worked to make a difference in world hunger.
Sunday, at Eastminster Church, people packed more than 107,000 meals that will be sent to war refugees and famine victims in South Sudan. The country’s health conditions are considered some of the worst in the world.
“600 people die every hour of hunger issues and so this makes a difference. We’re taking the countries where children are starving and so this helps not as many of them starve,” said David Griffis, Director of Hunger Relief for Heaven Sent Ministries.
Almost 1,000 people from 20 different churches and organizations helped pack the meals.
The boxes will be shipped out after the start of 2020.
- The mother of Zaiden Javonovich to appear in Sedgewick County court Monday
- Kansas mental health centers say need for autism specialists continues to grow
- The history of a people remembered through marching
- A Wichita church packs thousands of meals for Sudanese famine victims and refugees
- Price’s Pressure Points: Hit and miss storms persist