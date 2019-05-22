A Wichita family’s plea for answers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been three months since Steffany Ortega was told her brother was murdered.

Ivan Ortega was shot inside a vehicle in a neighborhood near Kellogg and Seneca and police have yet to make an arrest in his murder.

“The kids always ask for him still,” Steffany said.

Ivan was a 27-year-old husband and a father of two sons when he was killed in February. Steffany remembers him for being sweet, reserved and “the best father.”

His personality makes it hard for her to believe he willingly rolled his window down for someone the day he was killed.

“They took him from us, and we’re a small family already so it’s really hard. And he didn’t just take my brother, he took a piece of all of our family. He took a big piece of all of us,” Steffany said.

Wichita police are seeking leads about Ivan’s murder.

An anonymous donor has posted a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

“We’re that family you think it’s never gonna happen to us,” Steffany said.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.