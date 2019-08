WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County dump truck was struck by a Wichita Fire Department truck.

Thursday shortly before 4 pm., it’s believed the fire truck was traveling northbound on I-235 when it collided with a county dump truck parked on the side of the road.

The fire truck was not on its way to an emergency during the collision. Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident.

Traffic was backed up while officers investigated.