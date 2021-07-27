A Wichita splash pad shuts down until late August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People living near Evergreen Park in Wichita will have to drive somewhere else to beat the heat. The new splash pad is closed because of safety issues.

The Evergreen Splash Pad opened on April 15. Shortly after that, city workers noticed children climbing on the edges of the main water feature. So the City of Wichita put signs up to warn kids to stay off.

Not long after that, the city decided to shut the splash pad down until it could be fixed to prevent kids from falling and being injured.

“Professional staff are working to install some safety features,” said Megan Lovely, City of Wichita communications manager. “We just want to make sure kids are as safe as possible. We know it’s disappointing to have to shut it down, but safety is always going to come first for our kids.”

The next closest splash pad for the neighborhood is Riverside Park, which is several miles away.

Pat Garcia, a grandmother who lives nearby, said she would like to have a place to take her 13 grandkids. She said since the area no longer has a pool, and with the heat this week, she’s upset the long-awaited water park is still not open.

“I feel for them, you know, I see a lot of them out there playing or sweating, you know, and it’s kind of sad, and it’d be nice, it’s in the right neighborhood, and we do have a lot of kids in this neighborhood,” Garcia said. “I think the kids deserve it, too. They need to be open.”

Workers are installing safety features that will make it safer for the kids if they climb on the equipment. It is expected to reopen in late August and will close for the season in October.