A Wichita tattoo artist is remembered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A couple of weeks ago, a Wichita tattoo artist lost his battle with Covid-19. Now, there will be one last permanent farewell.

Josh Cruse was a tattoo artist for 25 years. Those close to him said he lives on through the people who wear his art. Cruse worked at Sailors World Famous Tattoos.

On Saturday, they will be inking people in his honor.

“Usually we’re doing tattoos for people’s memorials and whatnot. So, yeah, so now we’re gonna do it for him,” said Raul Tanguma, a friend and coworker of Cruse.

Tanguma and his shop will pay homage to his late friend by offering a spin-off version of one of Cruse’s tattoos to anyone who wants one.

“Instead of the TCB we’ll be doing the JPC, which are his initials,” he continued.

Below it, there will be a lighting bolt, like Cruse had.

“Simple and small that, that people might want to get,” he added.

The tattoo will cost 50 dollars. All proceeds will go to help cover Cruse’s medical bills and funeral costs.

“That’s kind of the least we could do, and some people would definitely want to remember him. I know that for sure.”

Within minutes of making the Facebook post, comments began pouring in.

“The response has been really big already. Several people from immediately were like, yep, I’ll be there. I want one.”

Manuel Hernandez was Cruse’s apprentice. He said he isn’t surprised by the response.

“I’m happy to do something like that for Josh. I wish he was still here for real,” said Hernandez.