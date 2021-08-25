A Wichita theater addresses mental health in their debut show

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local theater company will soon put on it’s first show since becoming a non-profit organization. A show it hopes will put mental health in the spotlight.

The Crown Uptown Theater will bring an award-winning musical to the stage. It’s called Next to Normal. It tells the story of a mother who suffers from bi-polar disorder. This will be a collaboration with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we are seeing the dark underbelly. We are seeing we are in the middle of a mental health crisis. So for us just to be able to allow people to come together and experience something together, there is something that is very therapeutic about it,” said Max Wilson. Executive Director of the Crown Uptown Theater.

The show opens September 10th. For more information about the show, click here.