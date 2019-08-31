A woman has been hospitalized after north Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in northeast part of the city.

Wichita Police received a call referencing a shooting around 8 p.m. on Friday near the 100 block of east 24th street north.

Law enforcement officials say they found a victim 22-year-old female with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until the woman was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, but non threatening injuries.

Officer Paul Cruz the shooter is “known suspect,” and is not in custody at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident, but police believe there is no danger to the public.

If you have any information on this incident, you can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.