AAA expecting busiest holiday travel in more than a decade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Whether by car, plane or train, millions of Americans are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA says tonight is the busiest night of travel.

AAA expects 54 million people will be traveling during this holiday, that's the most in 12 years.

KSN caught up with travelers, from the West Coast who say other airports have been busy.

"Just a lot more busy," says Brandan Riddle, Mesa Airlines Pilot. "A little more hectic a lot more passengers and a lot more people at the airports and stuff.'

"It was nice but the plane part wasn't so nice," says Gus Friend. "It was so crammed, but I liked the idea that we were going somewhere."

"It was the norm coming from the Bay Area, busy in the Bay Area, busy in Vegas and then the norm here," says Jessica Hogg.

If you are driving, AAA says gas prices are cheaper compared to last Thanksgiving. Not much, though, around three cents.

