WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — AAA of Kansas says to expect busy roads across the state and the US for the Independence Day holiday.

They project that 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the holiday. That is an increase of 2.1 million travelers compared to 2022 and will break the 2019 record of 49 million travelers.

In Kansas, 505,190 people are expected to travel this Fourth of July, a 3.9% increase over 2022. About 85% are expected to drive to their destination.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, in a news release. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

Kansas Kansas % Change vs. 2022 National National % Change vs. 2022 Total Travelers 505,190 +3.9% 50.7 million +4.3% Driving 428,824 +1.5% 43.2 million +2.4% Flying 20,560 +9.5% 4.17 million +11.2% Other (Cruise, Train, Bus) 58,743 +22.9% 3.37 million +23.7% Table and data courtesy AAA of Kansas

Gas prices will be less than they were just a year ago for those hitting the road. The national average gas price over the Fourth of July holiday in 2022 was $4.80 a gallon. It now sits at $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon. In Kansas, gas is hovering on an average of $3.25 a gallon, which is $1.40 cheaper than in 2022.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thu, June 29 4:00 – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Fri, June 30 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Before 10:00 AM, After 6:00 PM Sat, July 1 1:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Sun, July 2 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Mon, July 3 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Tue, July 4 12:00 – 3:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM Wed, July 5 3:00 – 6:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Figures courtesy AAA of Kansas

AAA reminds drivers to make sure their vehicle is in good working order and has been recently serviced before taking any extended trip. You can also check on the latest road conditions and find information on construction zones before you leave home by visiting Kandrive.org.

Despite the cost of air travel rising 40-50% compared to 2022, over 4 million people will be traveling by air over the holiday. Rental car prices have started to come down now that more vehicle inventory is available, and hotel prices remain about the same as in 2022, according to AAA.

AAA says the cruise industry also appears to be recovering. The number of cruises has returned to pre-pandemic levels with sold-out ships and advanced bookings. Alaska and European river cruises are the top destinations the agency has seen the most interest in for 2023.

